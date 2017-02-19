Some parents getting ready to send children back to school following illness closures

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Some parents are getting ready to send their children back to school Monday after several districts across the region closed in an effort to stop the spread of illnesses like the flu.

Indian Trail fifth graders Kyndrik and Quentin spent Sunday morning playing, but on Friday, they were stuck at home.

As for Kaveri Pant, her six and seven year olds spent the should-be school day with their dad.

“They hung out at his office,” Pant said.

It came as several districts across the region temporarily locked their doors to try and stop the spread of illnesses like the flu.

News Channel 11 visited a handful of schools throughout the week with crews dedicated to disinfecting every surface.

“Friday our custodial crews got in and really worked hard, and that will continue Monday and Tuesday as we anticipate getting kids back in on Wednesday,” said Unicoi County Director of Schools, John English.

The cleaning efforts continue in Unicoi County, as they’re hosting thousands for boys and girls basketball tournaments.

“Last night our crews were in here until after midnight,” said English.

The clean up makes moms like Pant more comfortable with sending their children back to school this week.

“School is the hub of all germs and sickness and illness, it’s very easy to catch something because there’s so many of them,” Pant said.

