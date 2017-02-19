Single-car accident leaves one dead in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – One person is dead after a single-car accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to Bristol Police, the accident happened at 8:53am Sunday. Officers responded to the accident on Walnut Hill Road underneath the interstate 81 bridge.

Police tell News Channel 11 a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Interstate 81 when it struck a guardrail, ran off the road, and landed on Walnut Hill Road. The passenger riding in the car was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, contact the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Officer Adam Dye 423-989-5600.

