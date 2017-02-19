Disputed ‘I Love NY’ highway signs cost state $8.1M

Vehicles pass an "I Love New York" sign on the New York State Thruway, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Utica, N.Y. Officials with the Federal Highway Administration and the New York Department of Transportation will meet in December to discuss the removal of more than 500 “I Love NY” signs from the state’s roadways. FHA officials say the signs don’t conform to federal standards and pose a dangerous distraction for motorists. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York has spent $8.1 million to install hundreds of “I Love NY” highway signs that are the subject of a dispute with the federal government.

Federal and state officials are working to resolve a dispute over the legality of the signs.

Federal highway officials say the signs don’t comply with federal regulations.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration argues they give an important boost to the state’s tourism industry by highlighting local products and sites.

Republican Assemblyman Steve Hawley says the signs are an example of wasteful spending and that the money should have been spent on more important items.

Top state transportation leaders gave the total cost during a recent hearing on state transportation spending.

