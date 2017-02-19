Bailey’s 10th inning rbi single gives Bucs walk-off win over Central Michigan



JOHNSON CITY, TN- Junior Christian Bailey (Kingsport, Tenn.) was ETSU baseball’s hero in the series finale with Central Michigan on Sunday as he provided the walk-off hit in extra innings at Thomas Stadium.

The Kingsport, Tenn. native made a gutsy dash for home plate in the ninth inning with two outs to give the Bucs the game tying run to push the game into extras. Bailey not only scored the game-winning run, but he slapped the game-winning, walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th to give ETSU the 2017 opening series win over the Chippewas.

The series victory for ETSU gives the Bucs a series win or split in four of the last five season series openers, which dates back to the 2013 Atlantic Sun Championship season.

ETSU is now 2-1 on the year, and CMU is 1-2.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State