6-year-old forgoes birthday presents, asks friends to donate to local animal shelter

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Jacob Berry just turned 6-years-old recently, and over the weekend his family threw him a birthday party at a bowling alley in Johnson City.

Instead of asking for presents, Jacob asked that his friends bring donations for the local animal shelter.

Our crew was there during Jacob’s party on Saturday and found that his friends came through on his request.

There was a trunk full of dog food, cat food, and toys for the animals.

Jacob’s family members told us they were planning on taking the donations straight to the shelter after the bowling party.

