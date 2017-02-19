6-year-old forgoes birthday presents, asks friends to donate to local animal shelter

Jordan MooreCymphanie Sherman By and Published: Updated:
webpicbirthdayparty1

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Jacob Berry just turned 6-years-old recently, and over the weekend his family threw him a birthday party at a bowling alley in Johnson City.

Instead of asking for presents, Jacob asked that his friends bring donations for the local animal shelter.

Our crew was there during Jacob’s party on Saturday and found that his friends came through on his request.

There was a trunk full of dog food, cat food, and toys for the animals.

Jacob’s family members told us they were planning on taking the donations straight to the shelter after the bowling party.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s