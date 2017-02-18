Search continues for 41-year-old missing camper

SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE, TN (WJHL)- Rescue crews from around East Tennessee aided in the continued search for 41-year-old James Mathew Ragan at South Holston Lake on Saturday.

They were responding to a regional call asking for assistance in the search.

“Kingsport’s done a region one callout, where they’ve asked for help from other squads in region one, so I’ve just come out to see what I can help with and help get the resources for them,” Dale Dodds, the vice president of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads said.

There were around sixteen crews that responded to the regional call.

“The main goal of bringing in other agencies is the manpower, extra equipment and the diversity of doing the ground searches and water searches at the same time,” Captain Steve Perry, with Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency, said.

According to Perry, crews began using a special method called “dragging” to search for clues as to what happened to Ragan. This is when hooks are dropped into the water and drag on the ground.

The search ended around 5:00 pm. Crews did not find anything. Crews will continue their search effort on Sunday.

