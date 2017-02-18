Richmond man offering free gang tattoo removal in exchange for community service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tattoos are a major part of gang identification, which can be an issue for someone trying to break free from the gang lifestyle. One local man is offering those getting out of jail a free tattoo removal in exchange for community service.

Charles Green has never been in a gang, but while in jail he said the cool thing to do was getting a tattoo, something he now regrets.

“I got tattoos at an early age,” Green said. “I come down the street and a lady will clutch her pocketbook cause she thinks I’ll take it.”

Green said when it comes to job interviews, employers sometimes shy away.

“I go in for the job interview, it’s alright to have tattoos in certain places, but when you got them on your face you can’t hide them,” Green said.

But now thanks to a man who said he was inspired by his church, Chuck Powell is removing Green’s tattoo for free.

“For every hour of documented volunteer work I give them $10 towards their procedure,” Powell said. “At least there is an option for them to removing and moving forward in their life so they don’t recidivate back into prison.”

Each treatment costs around $100. This is Green’s third procedure. Soon after giving back to his community, that tattoo will be long gone.

“Finally I got somebody that believes that I can change and I’m changing,” Green said.

