Mount Vernon offering free admission for Presidents Day

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) – Mount Vernon , George Washington’s northern Virginia estate, is offering free admission for the President’s Day holiday.

Special events planned for Monday include a wreath-laying and a concert by the Air Force Strings.

While the holiday has commonly become known as Presidents Day, the federal government still designates the third Monday in February as a holiday celebrating Washington’s Birthday. The actual birthday is Feb. 22.

The nation’s first president would be 285.

