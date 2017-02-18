Milligan softball falls to Rio Grande



ELIZABETHTON, TN- Milligan College’s softball team dropped the last two games in their four-game series against the No. 24 University of Rio Grande 11-7 and 9-3 respectively.

The Buffs fell to 3-3 on the season, while Rio Grande improved to 6-3 on the season.

Despite falling behind early in game one, freshman Madison Grindstaff, who went three-for-three, hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth, and was later driven in on a sacrifice fly from Allison Davidson to cut the lead to four. Unfortunately the Buffs were unable to overcome the deficit as they went on to lose game one 11-7, giving senior Kimberly Robinson her first loss of the season.

In game two, the Red Storm again jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but in the bottom of the first senior Kacie Skeen hit a two-run home run, her third of the season, to tie the game at two. But Rio Grande responded with another five-run inning, putting the game out of reach for the Buffs. Despite the loss, freshman Brianna Snyder only allowed one hit after taking over in the fourth.

Milligan travels to Mars Hill, N.C. to play Mars Hill University in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Buffs return home on Sunday, Feb. 26, to host Lees-McRae College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.