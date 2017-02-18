In Europe, Pence tries to reassure allies at start of Trump era

MUNICH (AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are meeting along the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference following a speech by Pence in which he said the U.S. would demand accountability from Russia and that NATO members need to spend more on defense.

Pence also offered assurances that the United States strongly supports NATO.

Merkel’s speech at the Munich security Conference appealed to the United States and others on to support and bolster multilateral organizations such as the European Union, the United Nations and NATO.

Merkel says “acting together strengthens everyone.” Europe is concerned about the Trump administration’s approach to international affairs.

Pence also reinforcing the Trump administration’s message that NATO members must spend more on defense.

NATO’s 28 member countries promised in 2014 to commit to spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense within a decade. Pence says in remarks at a security conference in Germany that only the U.S. and four other NATO members are meeting the standard.

Pence says the “time has come” for allies to boost spending because the dangers they all face are growing and changing every day.

