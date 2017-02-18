ETSU women fall to UNC-Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC-Despite a furious comeback in the final minute of the game as the Buccaneers scored 11 of the final 16 points, the ETSU Women’s Basketball team fell at UNCG, 73-62 on Saturday afternoon inside Fleming Gymnasium.

Trailing 67-51 with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter, the Bucs embarked on a 9-0 run, scoring eight of those points in 22 seconds to cut the Spartan lead to seven with 53 seconds left. However, it was the closest ETSU got as UNCG made six of their final eight free-throws to seal the victory.

With the loss, the Bucs fall to 15-12 and 7-5 in Southern Conference play with two games (both at home) left in the regular season.

Junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) had 17 points and became the first player since TaRonda Wiles in 2010 to score 500 points in a season. The Johnson City, Tenn., native scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter while also collecting four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It’s the 10th straight game Tarter has scored in double figures and 20th time in the last 21 games.

Senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) put on a show from beyond the three-point line as the Bridges scored a team-high 19 points on six three-pointers. The six three’s in a game rank as the third most in a single-game in ETSU history. Bridges now has 82 three’s this season, which ranks as second most in a single season in program history.

Rounding out the trio of scoring for ETSU was sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) who scored in double figures for the sixth straight game with 14 points. In the third quarter alone, Dean scored seven of ETSU’s 12 points.

It’s the fifth straight game in which Bridges, Dean and Tarter have scored in double figures.

ETSU returns home for the final weekend of the regular season as the Bucs host Wofford on Feb.23 and Furman on Feb.25.

It was a strong start for the Bucs in the first quarter as the blue and gold shot 80 percent from the field through the first five minute en route to a 10-8 lead over the Spartans. In the final three minutes of the first quarter, ETSU went on a 6-2 run and forced four UNCG turnovers for a 16-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter was all UNCG as the Spartans raced out with 10 of the first 14 points to tie the game up at 20-20. A few minutes later with the game tied at 23-23, UNCG knocked down a three from the top of the key to grab their first lead since early in the first quarter. At halftime, UNCG led ETSU, 26-24.

ETSU regained the lead early in the third quarter thanks in large part to Dean who scored the first five points for the Bucs. In the third quarter alone, Dean scored seven of ETSU’s 12 points in the quarter. The Spartans responded with back-to-back three’s which highlighted an 8-0 run for UNCG to take a double digit lead. The Bucs were held without a field goal the final seven minutes of the third quarter, yet went on a 5-2 run in the final two minutes to trail 44-36 into the fourth.

UNCG led by as many as 17 points in the fourth before an ETSU 9-0 with less than a minute left cut the Spartan lead to seven. Down the stretch, the Bucs scored just two points while UNCG went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line to secure the 73-62.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics