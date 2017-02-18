Doctor weighs in on flu season 2017 in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Friday, Hospital officials with Wellmont Health System said their facilities are continuing to see increases patient volume; News Channel 11 asked an urgent care doctor why flu season 2017 is bringing hundreds to hospitals and keeping students out of school.

This comes as the region continues to deal with sicknesses like the flu, strep and the stomach virus, forcing at least eleven school systems in our region to be closed Friday.

Dr. Dan Lee of Wellmont Urgent Care’s Abingdon, VA location said this year there is more than just the flu.

“Constellation of some of the associate illnesses, strep, gastro, bug, kind of going along with it,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Lee said he thinks “droplet” transmission is most likely the reason this spreading of illness happened as bacteria continues to spread to others. Droplet transmission means sneezing and coughing and spreading germs and bacteria to others.

Lee thinks fluctuating temperatures may have also played a role.

Feb. 4 the low for the Tri-Cities was 14 degrees, just eight days later the high on Feb. 12 was 74 degrees, a difference of 60 degrees in just over a week.

“Transmission seems to be increased when you go from 70 degrees one day and snowing the next,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Lee said our body likes slow changes, not radical weather changes and this could be to blame.

At Science Hill High School in Johnson City, the focus Friday night was on a basketball tournament but people we spoke with agreed with Dr. Lee.

“I’m in the heat and air business so we go into people’s houses, it’s cold, then hot, that switch all the time I think it opens you up to potential viruses,” Science Hill parent, Sammy Fugate said.

Sullivan South parent, Mark Littleton said the up and down temperatures, “mess with your head, allergies and sinuses.”

Dr. Lee said he doesn’t yet see an end in sight.

“Until you see the other side of the peak you can’t tell what it’s going to do so you just have to wait and see,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Lee said it may not be peak flu season yet and that’s why he’s advising people to keep washing their hands and get a flu shot.

