Bucs drop slugfest to Chippewas



JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU baseball team attempted a late rally in the ninth, but the Bucs couldn’t muster up a game-tying run to fall 8-7 to Central Michigan in game two of the 2017 opening series on Saturday at Thomas Stadium.

Leadoff hitter for ETSU, Chris Cook (Kingsport, Tenn.), has recorded back-to-back games with multiple hits as the red-shirt junior tallied three hits on Saturday. He has also smacked two home runs in the first two games of the season to lead the Buccaneer squad. Blake Rowlett (Clarksville, Tenn.) and Hunter Parker (Chattanooga, Tenn.) each jumped in on the action as the duo connected with a pair of hits including a two run homer from Rowlett that tied the game in the third inning. Christian Bailey (Kingsport, Tenn.) contributed to the offensive surge as he smoked a leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Getting his first start of the year, Jamin McCann (Kingsport, Tenn.) tossed six innings while striking out four. In his last two starts for ETSU dating back to last season, the Kingsport, Tenn. native has struck out 14 batters. Pitching in back-to-back games, Peyton Taylor (Kingsport, Tenn.) was successful as he struck out two in 2.1 innings.

With the loss, the Bucs drop to 1-1 on the year, and Central Michigan moves to 1-1.