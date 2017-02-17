WCSO deputies charge woman with burglarizing neighbor’s home

Sarah Gail Miller (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Jonesborough woman after responding to a burglary a home on Ralph Hoss Road Thursday evening.

According to a WCSO news release, when deputies arrived they found the home had been broken into and several items had been taken from the home.

Deputies developed a neighbor — Sarah G. Miller, 31, of Jonesborough — as a suspect in the case.

Miller was questioned and she admitted to breaking into the home. Several of the missing items were found and recovered.

She was charged with aggravated burglary and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $10,000 bond.

Miller was arraigned in Sessions Court Friday morning.

