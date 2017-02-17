Washington Co. school projects could be delayed due to lack of funding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Washington County is working towards improving schools within the area with three projects. However, a lack of funding could put a snag in those plans, according to Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge.

One of the projects is to build a new middle school in Boones Creek, which Eldridge said would cost around $25 million.

Construction for this project is expected to begin in June.

The other two projects are for schools in Jonesborough.

One project involves converting Jonesborough Elementary School into a K-8 grade school.

The middle school would then be transformed into a magnet school. These two projects combined are expected to cost around $25 million, Eldridge said.

The Washington County Commission has approved a budget for the three projects, which is around $6 million a year. Eldridge said that the allotted amount is not enough for the two projects, which is causing the county to make changes to their plans.

“It’s going to be a matter of doing more with less,” Eldridge said. “We’re going to need to be more efficient with the design of the facilities, but we’re also going to have to be more effective in how we structure the funding to be able to accomplish more with the dollars we’ve allocated.”

According to Eldridge, the county’s initial desire was to work on all three projects simultaneously. However, due to the projects costing more than anticipated, the Jonesborough projects could be delayed.

