Vols Power Past Memphis, 8-5, in Season Opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Backed by a five-run, fourth inning and a strong start from senior Hunter Martin, the Tennessee powered its way to an 8-5 season opener win on Friday at FedExPark.
A lineup featuring five first-time starters for the Volunteers scattered 10 hits on the Tigers, including three extra-base hits.
The Vols quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the help of a defensive miscue by the Tigers and an RBI-single off the bat of freshman first baseman Andre Lipcius.
Tennessee’s bats came alive again in the fourth inning, with the Vols plating five runs on six hits. As part of a two-out rally in the frame, junior Benito Santiago laced a two-run triple down the right field line. In the very next at-bat, senior and Memphis native Jordan Rodgers belted a two-run homer to left field, giving UT a 7-1 advantage.
Memphis chipped away at Tennessee’s six-run lead through the middle innings, with the Vols holding an 8-5 edge entering the bottom of the ninth.
Making his first start since May 8, 2016, senior Hunter Martin got the nod as Tennessee’s Opening Day starter against the Tigers. He went 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts to earn the season opener win.
In relief, sophomore Daniel Vasquez threw 1.1 innings before handing the ball over to freshman lefty Will Heflin. Heflin (0.2 IP) fired back-to-back strikeouts to end the Tigers’ seventh inning before fellow freshman Garrett Stallings came in to close, tossing 2.0 final frames.
Tennessee Quick Hits
- With the win, Tennessee moves to an all-time 71-35-2 mark in season openers.
- Tennessee’s Opening Day lineup included true freshman starters in four spots: Andre Lipciusat first base, Luc Lipcius in right field, Justin Ammons in left field and Pete Derkay as UT’s designated hitter.
- Derkay became the first true freshman to start as Tennessee’s DH on Opening Day since VFL and current Cincinnati Reds prospect Nick Senzeldid so in 2014.
- Andre and Luc Lipciusalso became the first-known set of twins to start for the Volunteers in school history.
- The Volunteers combined for three extra-base hits against the Tigers, including a home run from Jordan Rodgers. The homer marked the fifth of his career for the Orange and White.
- In his Tennessee debut, graduate transfer and starting shortstop Reggie Southallwent 2-for-4 with one run scored.
- Five Volunteers recorded their first-career hits for the Big Orange on Friday night: Justin Ammons(1-for-4), Andre Lipcius (1-for-4, RBI), Luc Lipcius (1-for-4), Pete Derkay (1-for-3) and Reggie Southall (2-for-4).
- On the mound, freshmen Will Heflinand Garrett Stallings made their collegiate debuts with Tennessee.
- In total, six freshmen made their collegiate debuts for the Volunteers on Friday night.
- On Deck for the Vols: Lefty Zach Warren gets Saturday’s start vs. Memphis, beginning at 3 p.m. ET at FedExPark in Memphis.
Friday’s attendance at FedExPark: 1,117
