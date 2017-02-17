Treating the flu with antibiotics can cause more harm than good

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – The peak of the flu season has arrived and the number of flu cases reported has doubled in the past two weeks.

But some medical officials are trying to get the word out about a widespread misconception about being able to treat the flu with antibiotics. Influenza is a viral illness and antibiotics will not help the flu and could possibly cause more damage than help.

“When you and I were growing up, I think our doctors often times thought there was no harm in prescribing antibiotics and so we would go to the doctor and they would say, I really can’t tell if this is a viral infection or if it is a bacterial infection, so I’ll go ahead and prescribe an antibiotic”, Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Nathaniel A. Justice said, “What we know now is that has increased resistance to to antibiotics and so having a number of infections now that are not responding to typical antibiotics anymore.”

Using antibiotics to treat a viral illness like influenza or the common cold can lead to antibiotic resistance, which can cause serious injury or even death. It occurs when bacteria become resistant to certain antibiotics, and the antibiotics lose the ability to effectively control or kill bacterial growth.

“If you are diagnosed with a viral illness, such as flu, we’re encouraging you to understand that antibiotics won’t work against flu.”, Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift said, “We have always been used to going to the doctor and getting an antibiotics for whatever our symptoms were. As we learn more in medicine, we’re learning that those antibiotics can actually do more harm than good if you take them for a viral illness.”

“The more we prescribe antibiotics, the more likely we are to build or develop those resistant strains.”, Dr. Justice said, “By using antibiotics when we don’t need them, we actually select out bacteria that are resistant to them and those become more populous out in the general environment and we encounter them more frequently.”

Any child under the age of 28 days with a fever need to go to the pediatrician immediately. Children over the age of one can use a honey based cough syrup, but no child under the age of 6 should use over the counter cough medicines.

“Most infections in children under the age of five tend to be viral, and so an appropriate thing for your doctor to do is maybe to observe for a day or two before considering a course of antibiotics.”, Dr. Justice said.

“It’s very troubling sometimes for parents to have a very sick child and walk away with no prescription in hand, but what we want parents to understand, and adults, is sometimes that prescription can do more harm than good if it is not appropriate.”, Swift said.

Both say that sometimes the best thing you can do for the flu or any viral illness is get plenty of rest, eat right and stay hydrated.

