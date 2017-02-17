Three people graduate from Washington County Recovery Drug Court Friday

Related Coverage New felony recovery court opens in Carter County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- After more than a year long recovery process from drug addiction, three people are graduating from Washington County’s recovery drug court Friday morning. These three people who faced a decision of jail time or recovery have finally made it to the finish line of the recovery court process.

Megan Price, the coordinator for the Washington County Recovery Drug Court recovery said the program aims to cut down on repeat offenders, reunite families, and save the community money by offering treatment instead of jail.

We talked with Brandi Sliger who is graduating Friday.

“I’m super nervous,” Sliger said.

She will stand with two others surrounded by the people who have helped them through an intense recovery process that started at some of their lowest points.

“About a year and a half ago I got a DUI and they put a warrant out for my arrest and I was on the run for like four months and then I went to jail and they offered me drug court,” Sliger said.

She took that offer, but she said she didn’t know if she would make it to graduation.

“It was a lot of struggle, a lot of hard days, a lot of things I didn’t want to do, things I didn’t think I could do,” Sliger said.

But now, she said she will walk in to her recovery court graduation with a restored relationship with her family, a steady job, and a new sense of what she is capable of, “Very proud of myself I’ve never accomplished anything, it’s a big step for me” Sliger said.

Since the program started in 2014, Sliger is one of six who has made it all the way to graduation. That’s out of 50 people who have tried, according to Price.

“Part of recovery is you have to change everything. Some people want to fit the recovery into their life when you have to make your life the recovery, and that’s the hardest part for some people,” Price said.

Washington County General Session Court Judge Don Arnold helped start the recovery court here a few years ago.

“It’s a very difficult program, it’s very difficult for these people to get through the program but my opinion if we get one person through there and we get one person helped it’s worth the effort,” Arnold said.

A team effort goes in to the recovery process including different agencies who offer treatment programs. The women go to Families Free and the men go to Frontier Health for treatment.

Price said right now 16 people are in the recovery court program.

