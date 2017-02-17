THP: Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 81 South; road shutdown

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers said two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 81 South in Jonesborough Friday evening.

According to THP, the crash — involved three cars –happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway.

Unicoi County EMS transported one person injured in the crash, while another person was flown to a nearby hospital.

The 4600 block on the highway was shutdown in both directions as crews continue to work the scene.

A total of five people were involved in the crash.

