Sawyer Brown to headline Kingsport’s Racks by the Tracks event on May 20

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Country music’s Sawyer Brown will headline this year’s Racks by the Tracks in Kingsport, along with Webb Wilder, Faithfully: A Journey Cover Band, Hundred Acres, and Russell Clark.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, May 20th from Noon to 10:00 p.m. Tickets to Racks By the Tracks are $10 before May 10 and $20 on the day of the event.

Organizers announced details surrounds this year’s Racks by the Tracks on Friday morning.

The event will feature more than 70 rare and craft beers. The craft beer tasting event features only 2,000 tickets and 500 tickets for higher gravity beers. Tickets to the craft beer event cost $30, and tickets to the high-gravity beer tasting cost $40 (that includes craft beer tasting).

All alcohol tickets include the concert.

We’re told Barefoot Wines is the sponsor of the wine tasting event. Only 500 tickets are available for the wine tasting event. Patrons will have an opportunity to sample more than 20 different wines. Tickets to the wine tasting are $30.

You don’t have to wait until the day of the event to start the Racks by the Tracks celebration. That’s because there is an addition – a new wing tasting event on Friday night. It’s called the Spring Wing Fling. Admission to that event is $10.

For more information, check out: http://www.racksbythetracks.com/