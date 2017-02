(WJHL) – One of the region’s largest convenience store chains will soon have new owners.

GPM Investments — the largest privately owned company in the convenience store business — signed an agreement to acquire Roadrunner Markets.

The deal includes all of Roadrunner’s 92 convenience stores and 7 Quick Service restaurants across North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The acquisition is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2017.

