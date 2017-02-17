Pennsylvania correlates natural gas fracking with quakes

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa. The oil and gas drilling method known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," mobilizes thousands around the country both for and against the process, industry and some environmental. Hydraulic fracturing to drill for oil and natural gas has not caused widespread harm to drinking water in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday in a draft report. The report found several specific instances where poorly constructed drilling wells and improper wastewater management affected drinking water resources. But it said the number of cases was small compared to the large number of wells that use hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking. The controversial drilling technique could affect drinking water if safeguards are not maintained, the report said. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there’s a likely correlation between a natural gas company’s fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

They revealed their findings Friday. The quakes were recorded in April, about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and within a mile of a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported.

The company stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes.

A Hilcorp spokesman said Friday it has no plans to resume activities there and continues to work with the state and monitor for any related concerns.

Fracking has been tied to earthquakes in Ohio and elsewhere, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state.

