Owner of Hawkins Co. cemetery pleads guilty to charges including theft, forgery

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The owner of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens entered a plea agreement in connection to her theft, money laundering and forgery case in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Friday.

Ringley will be released from jail on Feb. 28.

She will be required to relinquish all of her rights to the cemetery, permanently forfeit her cemetery operating license and be required to pay $500 a month in restitution beginning in April as part of the plea agreement that has been in the works since July.

Prosecutors previously told us after our Community Watchdog investigation into Ringley and her Hawkins County cemetery, hundreds of people came forward with complaints against her.

Customers accused Ringley of bad business practices that left families with unfulfilled contracts.

In court on Friday, Ringley asked the victims for forgiveness.

Ringley was arrested in February 2015.

