One person injured in Buchanan County, Virginia mining accident

By Published: Updated:
ambulance-emergency-accident

BUCHANAN CO, VA (WJHL) – One person was injured in a mining incident last night in Buchanan County Virginia.

The Buchanan County sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 that emergency crews responded to a mine in the Honaker branch area near Oakwood, Virginia.

Dispatchers said they got a call that someone was trapped between a piece of equipment and a mine wall and by the time crews arrived the person was free.

First responders then took the person to a different location and the miner was flown to Bristol for medical treatment.

The persons condition is unknown this morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s