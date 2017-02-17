NFL legend Dan Reeves speaks at Johnson City Salvation Army fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – One of the Salvation Army’s largest local fundraisers played host to an NFL legend Friday while raising more than $30,000 for their homeless shelter soup kitchen.

The Souper Bowl for the Hungry gathered hundreds of people to listen to Super Bowl champion Dan Reeves in Johnson City. Reeves has taken part in nine Super Bowls as a player and coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons.

News Channel 11’s own Kasey Marler emceed the event that also heard from Congressman Phil Roe and ETSU Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Forbes.

Capt. Michael Cox of the Salvation Army in Johnson City said this Souper Bowl was one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the charity.

“It’s an opportunity for the community and businesses to come together to help the Salvation Army and help those that are less fortunate to not go hungry,” Cox said.

Those who attended had opportunities to give to the Salvation Army soup kitchen by dropping money into soup bowls at their tables.

