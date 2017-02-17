NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season

Greg Biffle
FILE - In this May 21, 2015, file photo, Greg Biffle waits in his car before practice for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Biffle, the most accomplished of Roush Fenway's three drivers with 19 Sprint Cup victories, has not won in 80 races, since June 2013 at Michigan. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season.

Biffle announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on NBC Sports’ “NASCAR America” show. He says his debut is March 1.

He adds that “if the right opportunity arises, I may return to the driver’s seat.”

Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series. Biffle, who had driven the No. 16 Ford since 2002, called it a “mutual agreement we started working on many months ago.”

The 47-year-old Vancouver, Washington, native won 19 races in NASCAR’s top series and twice contended for the Cup championship late in the season.

 

AP

