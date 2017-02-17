MSHA, Wellmont executives forging ahead with plan to merge

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – A month after a surprise delay in an almost two year plan to merge the region’s two health systems, top leaders at Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System answered our questions about the status of the merger and why they requested the delay.

Mountain States and Wellmont are still trying to get permission from both Tennessee and Virginia to merge into a new system called Ballad Health.

On January 13th, the Tennessee Commissioner of Health was supposed to announce whether the state would grant permission to merge.

But, that same day, the companies instead announced they asked for more time to submit additional information to the state.

New Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel sat down with hospital leaders who said they are confident about their decision and what happens next.

Mountain States and Wellmont hoped to have the merger deal complete by last summer, and while they’d been pushing for a resolution to the application process all last year, Friday two top executives said it became clear in early January they needed to give the state even more information about how the united company would address the big health problems facing this region.

“We wanted to provide some additional supporting documentation around what it would mean to manage the health of the population that we serve in the clinical environment and… to show how that integrates with our ability to do community health improvement activities on the community side,” said Todd Norris, Senior Vice President of System Advancement for Wellmont Health System.

The companies said right now they are compiling the new information and hoping to submit it to the state in the next few weeks.

While Mountain States and Wellmont said they are working toward a target final merger decision on June 15th in Tennessee and Virginia, the companies made it clear that is not a hard deadline.

“The timing and the deadline associated with it obviously we want to get there, but it is less important than getting it right and making sure the states have all the information that they need, and there’s a substantial amount of work,” Norris said.

The executives both said they are confident and committed to their decision to merge and believe it is going to happen. While they remain confident about the proposed merger, the Federal Trade Commission continued efforts to get both Tennessee and Virginia to deny the hospital’s application.

Friday, we also asked hospital leaders if the FTC’s efforts prompted any part of their decision for a delay.

“We’ve actively worked with the FTC, they have shown up at a number of the public hearing sessions and certainly submitted written comment including up to just a few weeks before the deadline, and so we certainly are trying to make sure that we respond to all of their questions and concerns,” said Anthony Keck, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Mountain States.

It’s important to remember, this process is so involved because the companies have to get state permission to merge in Tennessee and Virginia in order to avoid federal anti-trust violations, since the merger would essentially create a local hospital monopoly.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.