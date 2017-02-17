Man to face attempted malicious wounding charge following pursuit involving deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit on Thursday morning.

Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday one of his deputies saw a car speeding on Wallace Pike matching the description of a possible unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The deputy chased it past Wallace Middle School and then onto a farm, where the deputy said the car sped up and crashed through a gate and into a cornfield.

The car then drove through heavy brush and mud, and became stuck.

Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said the deputy got out of his vehicle to approach the driver, but the car took off again nearly hitting the deputy.

After the car hit a fence, the deputy arrested the driver — Christopher Taylor, 27, of Bristol, Va.

Taylor was charged with attempted malicious wounding, driving on a suspended license, assault on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, alluding, speeding, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and intentional damage to property.

According to the release, Taylor was also served two outstanding warrants and a capias from Washington County jurisdiction.

Taylor was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.