NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State lawmakers don’t agree with a Reagan-era economist who’s urged

them to cut more business taxes instead of the sales tax on groceries to offset a gas tax hike

aimed at funding a massive road-building package. Arthur Laffer told a House committee earlier in

the week that the state should pursue greater reductions in business taxes instead of cutting any

of the tax on food as part of an effort to balance out a proposed hike in the tax on gas and diesel.