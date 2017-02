Greeneville, TN (WJHL) – Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio, Jr.” comes to the Behan Area Theatre at Tusculum College in Greeneville.

February 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th and 25th show times are at 7 p.m.

February 19th and 26th matinee are at 2 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15, seniors (60 & under) tickets are $12 and children (12 and under) are $5.

For more information call 423.798.1620.