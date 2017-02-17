Hampton native Adam Townsend prepares for a LFA bout in Denver

HAMPTON —  Hampton native Adam Townsend will be the main event for the newly created legacy fighting alliance in Denver, Colorado on February 24th.

Townsend has been preparing hard for the biggest fight of his career, because a victory could mean a spot on the card for the upcoming UFC fights in Nashville.

Townsend who’s (16-4) and has back-to-back wins and victories in 10 of his past 11 fights will face 27 year old Marcus Edwards from Denver.

The Tennessee native went 2-0 in 2016 with a pair of tko wins and has 12 of his 16 career victories by stoppage.
the 4 losses have all come by way of the scorecard and it’s always been in the opponents home town.

You can see Townsend fight against Edwards on AXS tv on Friday, February 24th.

