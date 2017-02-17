Greeneville man sentenced to 20 years for crack cocaine conspiracy

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The federal court in Greeneville reports a local man will serve 20 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine based “crack” in east Tennessee.

Federal authorities say 33-year-old Braun Tarone Evans Dabbs, of Greeneville, was recently sentenced to serve 210 months on February 14 by a U.S. district court judge.

Prosecutors say at the time of the crime, Dabbs was on federal supervised release for a previous drug-related conviction in 2009.

Prosecutors say on two different occasions in June 2015, Dabbs sold crack cocaine to people working for law enforcement.

In a plea agreement, Dabbs allegedly admitted he was accountable for 4.5 kilograms of crack cocaine from October 1, 2013 to July 21, 2015 – all while on supervised release.