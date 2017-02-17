Former UT quarterback Josh Dobbs to speak at Black History event in Kingsport

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – In celebration of Black History Month, Eastman is hosting an event featuring former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The event will be held on February 23 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center located at 400 Wilcox Drive in Kingsport.

The former quarterback and aerospace engineering student is expected to speak to hundreds of local community members in a ‘fire-side style’ chat.

The ETSU Gospel Choir will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Seating is first-come-first-serve. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

