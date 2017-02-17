Elizabethton schools announces 115 new slots for tuition students, new online application

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools announced on Friday, that students outside the district have an opportunity to apply online for priority placement.

Students who live outside the district have to pay tuition to attend Elizabethton schools. ECS said it now has 115 new spots for tuition students – 75 spots at Elizabethton High School and 40 spots at T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

The new slots were made available with the addition and renovation of classrooms, according to ECS. The school district is also, transitioning to an online tuition application, which is replacing the lottery process from previous years. Priority placement is based on the order in which applications are received and preference will be give to applicants with siblings or parents in the system, says ECS.

The following is a press release from Elzabethton City Schools:

In the last decade, enrollment in Elizabethton City Schools has grown 25 percent and paved the way for new programs, staff and facilities. In that time, investment in each student has increased by 17 percent, and students continue to get individualized education with a 14:1 student-to-teacher ratio.

To continue this growth, ECS will open the Cyclone Connection, an online tuition application that allows new tuition students in all grade levels to apply for priority placement. This replaces the lottery process used in previous years and makes it easy for new tuition students to know their places in line for the coming school year. Priority placement is based on the order in which applications are received, and preference will be given to applicants with siblings or parents in the system, as it has been in the past.

When the enrollment window opens, applicants are encouraged to apply early. The enrollment window will be April 20 at 8 a.m. to May 5 at 7 p.m. Applicants after that date will go to the end of the line. Parents will be notified of their students’ places in line in mid-May. Thanks to the addition of four classrooms at Elizabethton High and renovation of existing space at T.A. Dugger, there is room for 75 new tuition students at EHS and 40 at TAD.

“We don’t want students to miss the opportunity to get involved in our highly successful programs,” said Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour. “Whether you are interested in playing in the state champion Betsy Band, competing on our regional and state titleholder athletic teams, or developing skills in more than 60 Career and Technical Education classes, we have a place for you.”

Parents of current tuition students do not need to apply and should know that new tuition students do not take precedence over current tuition students. The only way a current tuition student can be moved out of the system is from an influx of in-zone students, which has not been an issue in over a decade.

The Cyclone Connection doubles as the out-of-zone placement request form for Elizabethton elementary students who wish to attend a different Elizabethton elementary school. Applicants for out-of-zone placement are encouraged to apply within the enrollment window as well. For more information, visit http://www.ecschools.net and check out the Student Registration section under Parents & Students tab.

