Deer rescued from sinkhole in Smokies

CADES COVE (WATE) – Crews in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were able to rescue a deer that fell into a sinkhole in the Cades Cove area.

A park spokesperson says a visitor reported on February 10 that the white-tailed deer appeared to be uninjured, but could not get out of the hole.

Wildlife technicians arrived on scene and determined the deer would need to be tranquilized to keep him calm during the rescue. When the drugs took effect, the team climbed into the hole with a ladder, harnessed the deer and used a truck winch to raise the deer out.

Because of the size of the opening of the hole, the rescue process was challenging. Once the deer was out, it was given reversal drugs and it ran away within a few minutes. It appeared to be in good health with no signs of injury.

