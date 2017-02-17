Coeburn, Va. man sentenced to 9 years on charges stemming from several home burglaries

(WJHL) – A Coeburn, Va. man will spend the next nine years in jail after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries.

A judge sentenced Michael Jason Sluss, 26, to 25 years behind bars with 16 years suspended.

Sluss pleaded guilty to four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Sluss broke into several homes in March 2016 stealing more than $200 worth of items and a gun.

Sluss was also charged with violation of probation, stemming from a 2014 conviction for drug charges.

