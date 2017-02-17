Bucs tennis hand UAB first loss of the season in ‘scrappy’ battle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2017) – In the home opener for ETSU men’s tennis, the Buccaneers snuck out with a 4-3 victory over UAB on Friday with all four wins for the Blue and Gold coming out of singles competition.

UAB worked quickly as the Blazers snuck out narrow wins over the Bucs in doubles play. The No. 2 and No. 3 duos for UAB defeated the Buccaneer opposition by just one set, which allowed UAB to earn the first point of the match. Ranked No. 59 in the country, Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) and Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico), stayed hot as they upended Tim Dollman and Stefan Gonzalez easily 6-1 in doubles play for their second straight doubles win.

Even though down 1-0 early, the Bucs recovered in singles play and won four of the six singles matches. Four of those wins came in straight sets for the Blue and Gold, and Herrera had the most dominant win for the Bucs as he defeated Stefan Gonzalez 6-1, 6-4. No. 88 David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) earned his first victory of the season as he beat Eric Komati 7-5, 6-3, and No. 96 Nunez won in two sets 6-4, 7-6 as well. One of the most pivotal matches for ETSU to win the dual match was David Gonzalez’s (Barcelona, Spain) win. Gonzalez played in his fourth No. 5 position match this year, and he defeated Tom El Safadi in a tight match, 7-6, 7-6.

“We were in trouble from the beginning. We played a sloppy doubles point, and UAB took the momentum into singles,” said head coach Yaser Zaatini. “However, the guys fought back and pulled out a tough win. UAB is a scrappy, young team, and we are fortunate to have pulled it out.”

ETSU returns to Dave Mullins Tennis Complex on Sunday as the Bucs host Georgia State at 1:30 p.m.

Results

Doubles

#59 Diego Nunez/Robert Herrera (ETSU) def. Tim Dollman/Stefan Gonzalez (UAB) 6-1 Eric Komati/Christian Coetzee (UAB) def. David Biosca/Miguel Este (ETSU) 6-5 Anru Fourie/Nikolai Manchev (UAB) def. Wenceslao Albin/David Gonzalez (ETSU) 7-6

Singles

#88 David Biosca (ETSU) def. Eric Komati (UAB) 7-5, 6-3 #96 Diego Nunez (ETSU) def. Tim Dollman (UAB) 6-4, 7-6 #69 Robert Herrera (ETSU) def. Stefan Gonzalez (UAB) 6-1, 6-4 Christian Coetzee (UAB) def. Juan Lugo (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3 David Gonzalez (ETSU) def. Tom El Safadi (UAB) 7-6, 7-6 Nikolai Manchev (UAB) def. Wenceslao Albin (ETSU) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

