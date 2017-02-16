Woman charged for 2015 murder of Army veteran

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 39-year-old woman has been charged with felony murder for the death of an Army veteran.

Jade Amanda Rose Breeden is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

She is accused in the death of 30-year-old Melissa Napier.





Napier was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2015 by her brother. Her body was found by a hunter two days later in the 3000 block of Tarsus Road in Palmyra.

Napier, who was originally from New York, served in the military for 4 1/2 years and rose to the rank of an E-5 Sergeant.

She also completed two tours in Iraq working as a chemical operations specialist.

Napier left behind a young son.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator William Wall at 931-648-0611 extension 13415 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).