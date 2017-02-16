Two arrested on animal fighting, drug charges in Lebanon, Va.

LEBANON, VA (WJHL) – Two people from Lebanon, Va. were arrested Monday on animal fighting and drug charges.

According to a Russell County, Va. Sheriff’s Office news release, Kimberly Susan Crisp, 45, and Jonathan Ryan Clark, 33, both of 391 Tumbez Hollow Road, were indicted on charges of animal fighting, conspiracy to commit animal fighting and possession of marijuana.

Clark was additionally indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

“These charges are a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Russell County Animal Control Department,” Sheriff Steve Dye said. “Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on January 31, 2017, and found extensive evidence of animal fighting.”

According to the release, Russell County Animal Control seized nine roosters that were either used or intended to be used in animal fighting. Animal control officials petitioned the Circuit Court for the forfeiture of the animals and it was granted on Feb. 7.

Clark and Crisp have since been released on bond.

Crisp was scheduled to appear in court on March 9 and Clark was scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

