Tennessee lawmakers interrupted by protesters at news conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two Tennessee lawmakers pushing a bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage as
between a man and a woman have fled their own news conference when protesters interrupted it. Republican Rep.
Mark Pody had spoken for less than two minutes Wednesday when protesters interrupted. Pody asked if the crowd
would like him to go on, and the protesters began chanting, “Pull the bill.” Pody walked out with the sponsor of the
corresponding Senate bills, Republican Sen. Mae Beavers.