Tennessee lawmakers interrupted by protesters at news conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two Tennessee lawmakers pushing a bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage as

between a man and a woman have fled their own news conference when protesters interrupted it. Republican Rep.

Mark Pody had spoken for less than two minutes Wednesday when protesters interrupted. Pody asked if the crowd

would like him to go on, and the protesters began chanting, “Pull the bill.” Pody walked out with the sponsor of the

corresponding Senate bills, Republican Sen. Mae Beavers.