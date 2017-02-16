Tennessee lawmakers interrupted by protesters at news conference

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published: Updated:
Standing in front of the state capitol building, Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen delivers his inaugural address from the podium after being sworn into office for a second term at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)
Standing in front of the state capitol building, Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen delivers his inaugural address from the podium after being sworn into office for a second term at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two Tennessee lawmakers pushing a bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage as

between a man and a woman have fled their own news conference when protesters interrupted it. Republican Rep.

Mark Pody had spoken for less than two minutes Wednesday when protesters interrupted. Pody asked if the crowd

would like him to go on, and the protesters began chanting, “Pull the bill.” Pody walked out with the sponsor of the

corresponding Senate bills, Republican Sen. Mae Beavers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s