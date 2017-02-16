Pres. Trump to announce his pick for labor secretary this afternoon

WASHINGTON (AP/WJHL) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for labor secretary this afternoon in White House news conference.

The Trump Administration searched for a replacement for Trump’s labor secretary pick after the nominee backed out.

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardees and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, lost a lot of Republican support after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

Democrats point to Puzder’s disparaging his restaurant workers and a report by Business Insider that Puzder said he wanted to try robots at his restaurants.

Puzder’s spokesman said he did not pay the related taxes until Trump nominated him Dec. 9 – five years after he fired the housekeeper. That troubled enough Republicans to put Puzder’s nomination in doubt.

Associated Press contributed to this report.