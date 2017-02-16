Pres. Trump to announce his pick for labor secretary this afternoon

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By and Published: Updated:
Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump walks then-Labor Secretary-designate Andrew Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and Trump is no exception. On Feb. 15, Trump’s choice for labor secretary, Puzder, withdrew his name after Republicans expressed concern over his failure to pay taxes promptly on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WJHL) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for labor secretary this afternoon in White House news conference.

News Channell 11 will live stream the event right here on WJHL.com. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch. 

The Trump Administration searched for a replacement for Trump’s labor secretary pick after the nominee backed out.

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardees and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, lost a lot of Republican support after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

Democrats point to Puzder’s disparaging his restaurant workers and a report by Business Insider that Puzder said he wanted to try robots at his restaurants.

Puzder’s spokesman said he did not pay the related taxes until Trump nominated him Dec. 9 – five years after he fired the housekeeper. That troubled enough Republicans to put Puzder’s nomination in doubt.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s