Preliminary hearing for pair accused of child abuse, neglect postponed to March 6

(WJHL) – Two people accused in a child abuse investigation in the Tri-Cities are out of jail.

Mickey Sparks and Patricia Laws are both charged with child abuse and neglect.

Investigators said they found an autistic girl locked in a cage at a home on Miller Crossing Road in Jonesborough.

Three other children were also in the home, but they were all removed by the Department of Children’s Services.

The preliminary hearing for Sparks and Laws was supposed to be on Thursday, but the judge decided to postpone that until March 6.

The attorney for Sparks said he needed more time to look at the case.

Sparks posted his bond previously. Laws was released after signing a bond agreement and agreeing to be monitored while she was out.

She was also ordered not to have any contact with the children.

