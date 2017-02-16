New felony recovery court opens in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A program aimed at helping people charged with drug crimes is expanding in the Tri-Cities region Thursday.

In Elizabethton, the First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court is the first recovery court in Carter County dedicated to felony cases. Recovery court team members are starting to meet with candidates for the new recovery court this week.

The team is made up of recovery agencies, judges, law enforcement, district attorneys, and public defenders who will craft individual plans to help drug offenders get clean.

We talked with Dylan Greene who graduated from Washington County’s misdemeanor recovery court in 2015.

“My life wasn’t fun, I was addicted to all kinds of dope,” Greene said. “I’ve overdosed I can’t tell you how many times, had multiple seizures that I don’t remember.”

After facing drug charges, Greene had a life-changing choice to make.

“I was given the choice of I could either go spend 14 days in jail or I could dedicate the next two years of my life to straightening up and getting things right,” Greene said.

Greene made the choice to go to Washington County’s misdemeanor recovery court entering in to a long, difficult process.

“It was a hard decision, nobody could make it but me,” Greene said.

In November of 2015 that decision paid off and he graduated from recovery court.

“I’m so much happier, everybody’s happier, my family, my friends, my dad especially,” Greene said.

Judge Stacy Street helped start the felony recovery court in Carter County to expand services like the ones Greene received to other parts of the district and other levels of offenders. “If we can help one individual at a time and keep them out of the system that helps everyone,” Street said.

Before now in Carter County, “There really wasn’t an answer for those individuals that that had a serious drug problem or that were addicts,” First Judicial District District Attorney General Tony Clark said.

Now the recovery court here is starting a similar program to the one in Washington County.

“There’s a tremendous amount of oversight there at the probation office, there at the treatment programs, they appear in front of a judge once a week to track that progress, there are multiple drug screenings,” Street said.

The recovery court here is starting to take applications, aiming to help more people like Greene.

“This program is a lifesaver,” Greene said. “They’re angels in disguise really because they’ve saved my life.”

Thursday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., The First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court is holding an open house at 122 C Armed Forced Drive, Elizabethton, TN.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.