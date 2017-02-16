Nearly 20 water pipe leaks found in Hampton, engineers searching for more

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – Engineers are in Hampton, Tennessee searching for underline water leaks after discovering nearly four million gallons of water are leaking from pipes per month.

While some have been replaced, others are decades-old and are deteriorating.

Hampton Utility District has been working to try to fix leaks to its pipes for nearly five years, costing approximately one-million dollars. But President of the Board of Commissioners, Richard Tester, says it hasn’t helped.

“We have a lot of underground springs and we have some of our lines go under the water and if the leaks don’t surface to the ground, we don’t realize they’re there,” Tester said.

That’s when they decided to hire ‘Rye Engineering’ to try to repair the leaks.

Water Loss Coordinator of the company, Mike Sheppard, said “this leak is leaking 24/7, 365 days a year. If it’s not fixed and it doesn’t take long for that to really add up”.

Crews have been in Hampton since Monday.

“We’ll probably wind up with three-quarters of the system done when we leave tomorrow,” Sheppard said.

He said they have found about 20 leaks so far and estimates nearly four-million gallons of water per month are leaking.

“The systems are really old and I know they’ve done some waterline replacements over the last two years trying to replace some of these lines. But there’s cities all over Tennessee, there’s cities everywhere, infrastructure’s just failing it’s been in so long,” he explained.

Crews are using acoustics looking for different grades of leaks ranging from one to five.

“Five is a major leak,” Tester said.

So far, out of the 20 leaks, there have been about five leaks in the three to four range.

“There’s times that they have to completely replace the service lines. Primarily that’s what they do. If a service line is failing now, if they patch it, it’s going to fail again. It’s time to just go ahead and replace that,” Sheppard said.

Commissioners say some of the pipes date back to 1953 and they hope to eventually replace all of them once they receive grants to help fund it.

“We will continue to upgrade our system at all times,” Tester said.

Commissioners say those who live in Hampton shouldn’t see an increase in their water bills.

They ask if you notice a leak, call the utility company at 423.725.2112 and they say they will come fix it as soon as possible.

