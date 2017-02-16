MSHA & Wellmont to give merger update Friday

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — For the first time since announcing a surprise delay in their almost two-year plan to merger, top officials with Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System will answer questions tomorrow about the status of the deal.

On January 13th, the day the Tennessee Commissioner of Health was set to announce whether the state would grant permission to merge, the companies made a surprise announcement that they’d asked for and had been granted a delay.

After months of pushing for a decision, Mountain States and Wellmont said they wanted to submit more information to prove the merger would benefit the region.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission launched a campaign to stop the merger saying it would harm the people of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

MSHA and Wellmont administrators have limited their comment on the merger since the announcement January 13th. After a request for an interview by News Channel 11 on Tuesday, a spokesman said the systems “don’t really have any new information to share”, but representatives from both companies would answer questions about the merger in an interview Friday afternoon.

