Man, woman charged after Smyth Co. deputies found ‘explicit’ messages, photos involving child

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies in Smyth County, Va. said they prevented a sex crime from happening.

Sheriff Chip Shuler told News Channel 11 his office found ‘explicit’ conversations between a man and woman regarding a 10-year-old girl.

Investigators were notified of the messages by a concerned citizen who approached a school resource officer. The “concerned citizen” found a cell phone that contained what’s been described as “very explicit messages” regarding the girl.

Deputies said they quickly obtained a warrant to search the Facebook account of Richard Cruey. They said they discovered ‘explicit conversations’ between Cruey and Laura Thompson regarding ‘planned sexual acts’.

Other phones were consequently found to contain what deputies are calling ‘explicit photos of the child.’

Cruey, 41 of Marion, VA, has been charged with one count of use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children and one count of conspiracy to commit forcible sodomy.

Thompson, 38 also of Marion, VA, has been charged with one count of use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

The sheriff’s office report additional charges are pending.

“In my 33 years of law enforcement, I have seen so many cases against children where their “innocence is lost, but with this one, it is a case of “innocence saved” as we were blessed to have intervened before physical acts of violence were committed against the child,” Shuler said.

Deputies said they executed a total of 14 search warrants in this case.

