Lady Vols’ DeShields taken off court on stretcher after apparent head injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) – Lady Vols guard Diamond DeShields had to be taken off the court in a stretcher due to an apparent head injury at Thursday night’s game against Alabama.
The Lady Vols tweeted that DeShields was taken to the hospital as a precaution. DeShields’ head apparently hit someone’s thigh and snapped back. She was moving her extremities when she was taken off in the stretcher.
Coach Holly Warlick said in a sideline interview she expects DeShields will be okay.
The Alabama Crimson Tide was leading 30 to 26 at halftime at Coleman Coliseum.