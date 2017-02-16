KPD officers search for Dollar General burglary suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a suspect who reportedly burglarized a Kingsport Dollar General store.

According to a KPD news release, the suspect burglarized the discount store, located at 1197 N. Eastman Road in Kingsport, around 1 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The suspect reportedly forcibly entered the store by smashing in the exterior glass door with a brick and destroyed a display case to get access to merchandise.

According to the release, over $800 in property damage was reported at the business and the suspect stole around $100 in cigarettes.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video inside the store.

