Johnson City Schools to close Friday due to illnesses

(WJHL) – The seasonal flu is continuing to take its toll on area schools. Johnson City Schools announced Thursday morning it will close Friday due to illnesses. It will also have a long holiday weekend to give students, faculty, and staff the time to get over the illnesses. So that means, students will return to class on Tuesday, February 21.

The following is a press release from Johnson City Schools: Johnson City Schools will be closed Friday, February 17 due to illness and Monday, February 20 in honor of Presidents’ Day. Classes will resume Tuesday, February 21. For more information regarding the district’s academic calendar, go to www.jcschools.org.

Several other school systems – Kingsport City, Elizabethton and Johnson and Washington (TN) counties – have already canceled school for the rest of the week due to multiple illnesses. See our previous story here.

