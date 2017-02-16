Johnson City landmark sign campaign launches today

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – The next step in the renovation of a downtown Johnson City landmark begins today.

The Downtown Johnson City Foundation kicked off its campaign to redo the 60 foot tall former Giant Foods and later the U-Haul sign that stands at Commerce St. between Market and North Roan Streets.

“Our campaign is called “Achieving Landmark Status” and what we want to do is recreate that sign, give it a new design and it will become an iconic structure for the City of Johnson City for people to come and take their picture in front of. It will give us something to use on any type of media, just to show people where they are.”, Director of Downtown Development Dianna Canlter said.

The new design for the sign from MERJE Design of Pittsburgh was recently received and now the campaign to raise the money has started. The campaign is looking to raise $50-60,000 to completely renovate the sign.

Cantler says they were very lucky that when the old U-Haul sign was peeled away, the framework of the decades old sign was still in remarkable good shape. The new design will make the sign able to be seen from all around the downtown area.

“The sign will say Johnson City, TN, it will be illuminated and it has some aspects of it that have an indicator of our history in the community.”, Cantler said, “It will be very visible, it’s definitely going to be a landmark to connect you to different areas of downtown. There is a lot businesses that use that sign now as a directional, I’m two blocks off the giant sign or go by the sign and turn left, so it really is going to be a very visible element.”

The new sign will be in a new green space that is being constructed on the site of the old U-Haul facility along Commerce St.

“We hope that it really connects our two green spaces, Founders Park and then the new space that is being created. Somebody can be standing in Founder’s Park and directing you to the other green space where we know activity is going to occur.”, Canler said.

Donations can be made online at downtownjc.com or call the Wash. Co. Economic Development Council at 423-202-3510.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.